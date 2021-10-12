Palisades Lutheran Church To Host First Annual Oktoberfest 5k Charity Run: Palisades Today – October 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...
An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery
October 12, 2021 Staff Writer
Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA
On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Mid-Century Apartments Sell for Over $50 Million
October 9, 2021 Staff Writer
Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by the Santa Monica Lookout, a mid-century apartment...
LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals
October 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...
Palisades American Legion Hall Post Renovations Underway
October 9, 2021 Staff Writer
Six month renovation process begins September 27 By Dolores Quintana The American Legion Hall Post 283, located at 15247 La...
Pali High School Board to Decide on Vaccine Mandate
October 8, 2021 Staff Writer
Proposal to be taken up during October 12 Board meeting By Dolores Quintana The Palisades Charter High School Board of...
Teenage Mountain Biker Airlifted From Mandeveille Canyon
October 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
19-year-old mountain biker suffers non-life threatening injuries By Sam Catanzaro LAFD air crews this week rescued a teenage mountain biker...
OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Glass Pumpkin Sale This Weekend Supporting Palisades-Malibu YMCA
October 6, 2021 Staff Writer
Help Support SMC Art Department, Santa Monica Public Library, Palisades-Malibu YMCA By Staff Writer Santa Monica College will hold a...
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
PPCC’s 2021 Citizen of the Year & Golden Sparkplugs Award Nominations Now Open
October 5, 2021 Palisades News
From the Pacific Palisades Community Council We don’t want to let another year go by! PPCC is now accepting nominations from...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
