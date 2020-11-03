Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams
* LA Budget Deficit Estimated At $400-$600 Million
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing

in News, Video
Related Posts
Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau.
News

Palisades-Area Police Address Election Saftey Today

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau about security in...
Fire, News

Fire Breaks Out at Temescal

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Fire burns 1/2 acre of land near historic dining hall By Kerry Slater A fire broke out at Temescal Canyon...
Video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Homeless, News

Los Angeles Delays Voting on Homeless Encampment Ban

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...

Hotel Solaire - 1710 7th Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Real Estate, Video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Pacific Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Education, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...
News, Video

Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95 * 18 Arrested After Dodgers...
Food & Drink, Video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
News, Westside Wellness

Lap Swimming Underway at Palisades High Pool

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

Looking for a safe way to workout these days? Try the Palisades High School pool which is now open for...
News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Craft Cocktails at Home

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...

"Passing this would indicate a new, less crime-tolerant attitude in California," writes Tom Elias on Prop. 20. "At the same time, it could provide thousands of additional potential convict firefighters, who usually see their sentences reduced in exchange for very risky service on the fire lines." Photo: USDA.gov.
Fire, News, Opinion

Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore what was...
News

Left Turn Signal to be Installed at Chautauqua and Sunset

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Intersection where 2017 fatal motorcycle accident occurred getting left turn lane by December By Sam Catanzaro In 2017 36-year-old David...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR