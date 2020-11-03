Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams
* LA Budget Deficit Estimated At $400-$600 Million
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing
Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Palisades-Area Police Address Election Saftey Today
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau about security in...
Fire Breaks Out at Temescal
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire burns 1/2 acre of land near historic dining hall By Kerry Slater A fire broke out at Temescal Canyon...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Los Angeles Delays Voting on Homeless Encampment Ban
November 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing
October 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling
October 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...
Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95 * 18 Arrested After Dodgers...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?
October 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Lap Swimming Underway at Palisades High Pool
October 28, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Looking for a safe way to workout these days? Try the Palisades High School pool which is now open for...
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
October 28, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Craft Cocktails at Home
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?
October 27, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore what was...
Left Turn Signal to be Installed at Chautauqua and Sunset
October 27, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Intersection where 2017 fatal motorcycle accident occurred getting left turn lane by December By Sam Catanzaro In 2017 36-year-old David...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Palisades-Area Police Address Election Saftey Today
The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau about security in...Read more
POPULAR
Letter: Preservation of the LAPD Beach Detail in Pacific Palisades
The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness to city officials regarding the potential loss...Read more