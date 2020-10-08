Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal
* Mayer Eric Garcetti And Unions Find New Deal to Reduce Furloughs
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal: Palisades Today – October, 8, 2020
Palisades Burglar Uses Pool, Takes Shower
October 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a burglar who...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...
Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants
By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Palisades Library Catches Fire
Firefighters manage to save nearly all of the books By Sam Catanzaro A “stubborn” fire broke out in the Palisades...
Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
Indoor Malls, Nail Salons, Playgrounds Can Reopen in LA County
October 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases
October 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending
October 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th: Palisades Today – October, 5, 2020
October 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th * LA City Council...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
Eugene Levy Named as Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades
Levy takes over rrole from Billy and Janice Crystal By Toi Creel Eugene Levy has been named the honorary mayor...
Local Swimmer Fourth Person Ever to Cross Santa Monica Bay
On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes...
Attempt to Foster Orphaned Local Mountain Lion Kittens
Santa Monica Mountain biologists unsuccessful in fostering attempt This summer, biologists with the National Park Service (NPS) at Santa Monica...
YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! Palisades Today – October, 1, 2020
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! * Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes...
