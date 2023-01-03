Palisades Pharmacy Owners Earn Rotary’s Businessperson of the Year Award

Knolls Pharmacy’s Gordon and Shirley Wong earn 2022 award

By Keemia Zhang

Gordon and Shirley Wong, who own and operate Knolls Pharmacy in the Pacific Palisades, have been recognized as Businessperson of the Year by the local Rotary Club.

The couple have been proprietors of the business since November 1989, and aim to provide customized, local care, custom-ordering medications for their clients and stocking all major brands of medication.

 “The most important thing for my husband is making people feel better, or get well, healthwise.” says Shirley. “For me, it’s just seeing people content and happy when they leave the store.” Running the pharmacy is not without its obstacles, with recent insurance policies that dictate patient’s medication causing business expenses to rise.

 “Lots of times, our hands are tied and we have to go through extra steps to get certain meds approved.” Shirley says. “But as a healthcare provider. it’s your duty to help the patient get better.” 

The couple are active members of their local community, and frequent donors to Marquez Charter School and Palisades High School, which Gordon and their children also attended. “We really believe in helping kids start off. I’ve had student workers from Pali, and now their parents have their kids, you know, and I tell them ‘when your kids are old enough, send them to work! ”

The Wongs are known for giving a personal touch alongside their healthcare. “We try to run it the old fashioned way. You can’t make people into robots.” Shirley remarks, stating that she and her husband make an effort to get to know their customers, and make conversation about everything from community events, to schooling, to politics with those who visit the store. 

“We know what’s going on in their lives, Our customers treat us like family and we treat them back like family, and we feel honored and grateful that they welcomed us into the community, and just embraced us really.”

Knolls Pharmacy is located at 16630 Marquez Avenue, with business hours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

