Palisades Resident Barricades Himself in Bedroom as Burglars Ransack House

LAPD seek public’s help identifying hot prowl burglars

A Pacific Palisades resident barricaded himself in their bedroom this week as three burglars ransacked his home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Monday, March 1 the suspects pictured above drove into the victim’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood utilizing three different vehicles in tandem. Police say suspects 1-3 smashed the victim’s front door while suspect 4 waited outside acting as a lookout/getaway driver.

The three suspects made entry and ransacked the residence while the victim barricaded himself in his bedroom, according to the LAPD. The suspects pried a small safe from the wall and attempted to carry it to their vehicles when they were confronted by a local security patrol. Suspects 1-3 fled while suspect 4 was detained at the scene.

If you have any information regarding the suspects contact LAPD Detective Carrillo at (310) 444-1564.