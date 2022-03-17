Palisades Restaurant Offering Wine Club

Enoteca Cinque by Cinque Terre West’s wine club includes special tastings

By Dolores Quintana

Enoteca Cinque by Cinque Terre West has a wine membership program for fine wine lovers that includes these special benefits of membership:

Special wine tastings with winemakers and food pairings for members and one guest (at least once per month)

Access to a secret wine list

15% off meals (Tuesday-Thursday) at Cinque Terre West for the member and one guest (pre-order specials are excluded, and discounts cannot be used for holiday meals)

The membership costs $65.00 a month, you can sign up here, and is a bargain for the access to their secret wine list and the special wine tastings paired with dishes from Cinque Terre West. The next wine tasting will take place on Wednesday, March 23 with Miller Family Wines. The tasting includes these fine vintages. Solomon Hills, Chardonnay 2019, Solomon Hills, Pinot Noir 2019, Optik Syrah, Bien Nacido Vineyard Block11D1 Volunteer, Cabernet 2018. The Optik Syrah was given a score of 95 by Wine Enthusiast’s critic Matt Kettman.

This pairing can be attended by non-members, but the cost is $45 per guest. It is, of course, free for members.