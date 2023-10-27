Palisades Turkey Trot Coming Back in November, Registration Open

Four 5K and 10K Races Will Span Throughout the Seaside Neighborhood

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot 2023 is coming back throughout November with four 5K and 10K races that span throughout the seaside neighborhood.

Taking place from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 23, the races begin and end at Palisades Charter High School Stadium’s 50-yard-line. They consist of the Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot 5K, Pali Kids Run 5K (Under 18), Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot 10K and the Palisades Kids 10K (Under 18). The route goes throughout the Palisades including up and down Temescal Canyon Road. At the time of this writing, 199 spots are left for volunteers with registration ending Nov. 21.

For those planning on attending, the organizers ask those that live near Pali High to please walk for less cars, for fast runners to be at the front while lower runners, walkers and strollers to move to the back of the field and that no dogs be on the field.

For those interested and for registration, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/PacificPalisades/PacificPalisadesTurkeyTrot.