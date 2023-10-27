Palisades Turkey Trot Coming Back in November, Registration Open

Photo: Getty Images

Four 5K and 10K Races Will Span Throughout the Seaside Neighborhood

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot 2023 is coming back throughout November with four 5K and 10K races that span throughout the seaside neighborhood.

Taking place from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 23, the races begin and end at Palisades Charter High School Stadium’s 50-yard-line. They consist of the Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot 5K, Pali Kids Run 5K (Under 18), Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot 10K and the Palisades Kids 10K (Under 18). The route goes throughout the Palisades including up and down Temescal Canyon Road. At the time of this writing, 199 spots are left for volunteers with registration ending Nov. 21. 

For those planning on attending, the organizers ask those that live near Pali High to please walk for less cars, for fast runners to be at the front while lower runners, walkers and strollers to move to the back of the field and that no dogs be on the field. 

For those interested and for registration, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/PacificPalisades/PacificPalisadesTurkeyTrot.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Recreational Marijuana Sales to Expand in Santa Monica After Zoning Changes

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

A Cannabis Social Equity Program Could Apply to Two Medicinal Cannabis Retailers in the City By Zach Armstrong Approved changes...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Short-Play Festival Coming to Topanga Library in November

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Writers Behind the Plays and Monologues Are Both Local and International By Zach Armstrong The Topanga Actors Company is presenting...
News, Video

(Video) German Clothing Brand Opens Boutique on Main Street

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Engelbert Strauss opens up on 1320 Main Street with 1,000 sq ft of retail. @palisadesnews German Clothing Brand Opens Boutique...

Photo: Instagram: @tacosporfavor_inc
Dining, News

West L.A. Mexican Restaurant Chain to Open Another Santa Monica Spot

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

The New Outpost Along Is Reportedly Replacing the British-Themed Watering Hole Cock N’ Bull By Zach Armstrong Tacos Por Favor,...

Photo: Instagram: @crawlwithus
Dining, News

Halloween Bar Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

Attendees Will Be Given Wristbands and Are Encouraged to Dress in Costumes By Zach Armstrong Adults can converge in Santa...

Photo: Malibu Farmers Market
Dining, News

Trick-or-Treating Coming to Malibu Farmer’s Market

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

The event is meant for kids and their families This Sunday at the Malibu Farmer’s Market will be a delightful...

Photo: Palisades Village
Dining, News

Sweet Laurel Serving “Halloween Boo Fairies”

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

The bakery is also selling other limited time options  By Zach Armstrong Trick or treaters aren’t the only ones soothing...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

From Spooky Screenings to Pumpkin Patches, Check Out LA’s Halloween Events

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Halloween Delights and Haunting Days and Nights in Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Halloween, the true apex of the spooky...

Photo: Instagram: @thehollywoodroosevelt
News, Upbeat

Hollywood Roosevelt Holding “American Horror Story” Themed Halloween Party

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Don Your Most Hauntingly Elegant Attire Prepare to journey into the supernatural and immerse in a night of terror at...

Photo: Instagram: @halloweenboatparade
News, Real Estate

Halloween Boat Parade Coming to Marina del Rey

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

The Parade Is Set to Include Prizes Awarded in Multiple Categories The 2nd Annual Halloween Boat Parade, “Hola Halloween”, is...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Halloween Carnival for Kids Coming to Malibu This Weekend

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Bounce Houses and Carnival Games Included Embrace the Halloween spirit and join the thrilling “Halloween Bu-Bash Carnival”, tailored for children...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades Winner – Dry Cleaner/Tailor

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Located on Sunset Blvd., this is voted best dry cleaner/tailor in Pacific Palisades @palisadesnews This is the Best of Pacific...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Join the Santa Monica-Pacific Palisades Lions Club for a Special Celebration

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

A Century of Elegance and Excitement in Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica-Pacific Palisades Lions Club invites you...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pali High Hosting Production of “Little Women”

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Evangeline Lindes Takes on the Role of Jo March By Zach Armstrong Palisades Charter High School is putting on a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Community Council Seeks Nominations for Citizen Awards

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

The ACS Will Select the Honorees and Announce Them at Its First November Meeting The Palisades Community Council is inviting...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR