Palisades Weekly Crime Update

The latest Pacific Palisades crime updated submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Stolen Vehicle

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, between 8/9/20 and 8/10/20 at 5 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle and parked it in a parking garage. Victim found and recovered the vehicle.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Los Liones/Sunset, 8/11/20 btwn 11:30 AM and 12:45 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took keys.

300 Bellino, btwn 8/14/20 at 10 PM and 8/15/20 at 8:25 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

17300 Sunset, 8/12/20 at 10:40 AM. The suspect took victim’s purse as victim exited her vehicle.

