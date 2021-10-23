Pandora Papers Reveals Jordan’s King Abdullah Bought $70M Malibu Mansion

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

The Pandora Papers have revealed the extent of the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, secret real estate property purchases in the United States according to The Real Deal. The monarch bought numerous properties all over the United States, spending in total $106 million, but specifically bought $70 million in properties in the Malibu area. All of these properties were purchased secretly through shell companies. Al-Hussein started by purchasing a $33.5 million dollar home near Point Dume in 2014 through a shell company named Nabisco Holdings SA that was based in the Virgin Islands as reported by The Washington Post. Two other properties nearby also are owned by shell companies whose documents reveal that Al-Hussein is the owner. In 2015 and 2017, as reported by The Washington Post, these shell companies purchased one for $12.2 million and another nearby property for $23 million.