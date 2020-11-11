Parish of St. Matthew Christmas Faire to Helo Those in Need

Submitted by The Parish of St. Matthew

The Parish of St. Matthew invites everyone near and far to join us for the Christmas Faire Live Stream on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6pm-7pm with an online auction available November 16th through 20th.

While Covid-19 may have changed the look of our 29th Annual Christmas Faire, the joyful spirit of philanthropy, fun and friendship remains – as does our Outreach Partners’ reliance on the funds raised from the event.

This year’s theme is inspired by Matthew 10:8’s instruction to “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cure those with leprosy, and cast out demons. Give as freely as you have received!”

The Christmas Faire quintet – Southern California natives Lauren Aspell Adler, Kristin Canon, Brittany Champion, Katie Drake and Kirstin Ericson Ellis, – share a “can do” spirit, a commitment to service and a deep connection to the St. Matthew’s community. Veteran co-chairs Kristin Quinn Canon and Lauren Aspell Adler have been friends since their student days at the Parish’s School and are serving for their second year. “Whether as an attendee or as a host, the Faire holds a special place in our hearts,” said Canon. “All net proceeds of the Faire support our Outreach Partners so when you buy gifts at the auction you’re giving twice.” adds Adler. “ Kirstin Ellis, also serving for a second year, is “glad to support local businesses and our Outreach Partners simultaneously.”

Brittany Champion and Katie Drake who are serving as chairs for the first year got to know St. Matthew’s through St. Matthew’s Parent Toddler program and the Faire. “I had a wonderful time as a volunteer the last two years and am excited to co-chair this year,” says Champion “We have loved becoming part of the St. Matthew’s community through our volunteer work,” Drake said. Both are “honored to carry one of the most beloved traditions of the Parish.”

For more information on the festivities and to register for the auction, please click here.

(link: https://e.givesmart.com/events/iIZ/)

While the Faire itself will be different this year, its purpose remains the same – to help those with whom we partner to help those among us in need. So, please, follow your heart and follow God’s instruction to give as freely as you have received.

For more information on the St. Matthew’s Christmas Faire see: http://www.stmatthews.com/church/christmasfaire.php

The Parish of St. Matthew welcomes Palisadians of all faiths to join us at the Annual Christmas Faire and at Sunday services.

For more information on The Parish of St. Matthew, The Episcopal Parish of Pacific Palisades: http://www.stmatthews.com/

