Parish of St. Matthew Christmas Faire to Helo Those in Need

Submitted by The Parish of St. Matthew

The Parish of St. Matthew invites everyone near and far to join us for the Christmas Faire Live Stream on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6pm-7pm with an online auction available November 16th  through 20th.

While Covid-19 may have changed the look of our 29th Annual Christmas Faire, the joyful spirit of philanthropy, fun and friendship remains – as does our Outreach Partners’ reliance on the funds raised from the event. 

This year’s theme is  inspired by Matthew 10:8’s instruction to “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cure those with leprosy, and cast out demons. Give as freely as you have received!”

The Christmas Faire quintet  – Southern California natives Lauren Aspell Adler, Kristin Canon, Brittany Champion, Katie Drake and Kirstin Ericson Ellis, – share a “can do” spirit, a commitment to service and a deep connection to the St. Matthew’s community. Veteran co-chairs Kristin Quinn Canon and Lauren Aspell Adler have been friends since their student days at the Parish’s School and are serving for their second year. “Whether as an attendee or as a host, the Faire holds a special place in our hearts,” said Canon. “All net proceeds of the Faire support our Outreach Partners so when you buy gifts at the auction you’re giving twice.” adds Adler. “ Kirstin Ellis, also serving for a second year, is “glad to support local businesses and our Outreach Partners simultaneously.”

Brittany Champion and Katie Drake who are serving as chairs for the first year got to know St. Matthew’s through St. Matthew’s Parent Toddler program and the Faire. “I had a wonderful time as a volunteer the last two years and am excited to co-chair this year,” says Champion “We have loved becoming part of the St. Matthew’s community through our volunteer work,” Drake said. Both are “honored to carry one of the most beloved traditions of the Parish.” 

For more information on the festivities and to register for the auction, please click here. 

(link: https://e.givesmart.com/events/iIZ/

While the Faire itself will be different this year, its purpose remains the same – to help those with whom we partner to help those among us in need. So, please,  follow your heart and follow God’s instruction to give as freely as you have received.

For more information on the St. Matthew’s Christmas Faire see: http://www.stmatthews.com/church/christmasfaire.php 

The Parish of St. Matthew welcomes Palisadians of all faiths to join us at the Annual Christmas Faire and at Sunday services.  

For more information on The Parish of St. Matthew, The Episcopal Parish of Pacific Palisades: http://www.stmatthews.com/

in News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street

November 11, 2020

Read more
November 11, 2020

Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...

Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Brand are among the stars appearing at the 50th Anniversary celebration for CLARE | MATRIX. Photos: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration

November 11, 2020

Read more
November 11, 2020

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...
News, Video

Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building: Palisades Today – November, 9, 2020

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...

The Woolsey Fire burns on November 9, 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

Message From Malibu Mayor on 2-Year Anniversary of the Woolsey Fire

November 9, 2020

Read more
November 9, 2020

The following is a November 9 message from Malibu Mayor Mikke Pierson on the two-year anniversary of the Woolsey Fire...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

November 8, 2020

Read more
November 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment

November 8, 2020

Read more
November 8, 2020

Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...

The Mid-Century Jazz quartet. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes

November 7, 2020

Read more
November 7, 2020

Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
News, Video

Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning * Historical All Female...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 4, 2020

Read more
November 4, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
News, Westside Wellness

Seniors Now Eligible to Renew Driver’s Licenses Online

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Temporary waiver allows licenses for drivers 70 and older to be renewed without an office visit By Staff Writer Sacramento-Californians...

Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau.
News

Palisades-Area Police Address Election Saftey Today

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau about security in...
Fire, News

Fire Breaks Out at Temescal

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Fire burns 1/2 acre of land near historic dining hall By Kerry Slater A fire broke out at Temescal Canyon...
News, Video

Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams * LA Budget...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR