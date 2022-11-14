Park Maintains Lead Over Darling Following Monday Tally

Traci Park. Photo: Official.

Traci Park holds 6.8 point lead over Erin Darling as of Monday afternoon in race to replace Mike Bonin

By Sam Catanzaro

Following a Monday vote tally, Traci Park continues to hold a lead over Erin Darling in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race to replace Mike Bonin.

As of 3:32 p.m. Monday, Park has earned 53.71 percent of the vote over Darling, who has picked up 46.29 percent of the votes, a gap of 5,444 votes. These figures represent ballots cast by 31.98 percent of eligible voters. 

On Wednesday morning, Park posted on social media commenting on the results.

“Results are still trickling in and we likely won’t have an answer until the end of the week, but I already have so much to be grateful for. The most important part of this campaign to me has always been the personal connections I’ve made with so many of you along the way. My heart is full of gratitude to our incredibly hard working team of volunteers and supporters. Whatever happens, you have all made the journey worth it,” reads the post.

Darling also issued a statement on social media, telling his supporters to “be patient” as results continue to come in. 

Votes are still being counted, and a lot can change in the coming weeks! We have recent historical precedent in Los Angeles that the margins after Election Day can shift dramatically, and are urging people to be patient as the final ballots come in,” reads the statement. “Win or lose, I’m humbled by all the support from our community in this past year. We’ve grown together as a community, bonded by the kindness and solidarity that makes up the best of the Westside. That’s not going away regardless of the outcome. More than ever, I believe in us.”

Park and Darling are vying to fill the seat being left vacant by Councilmember Mike Bonin, who announced earlier this year he would not be running for reelection due to mental health concerns.

In other city races to watch, Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso in the contest to replace Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Following the Monday tally, Bass has collected 52 percent of the vote. 

In the LA City Controller election, Kenneth Mejia holds a comfortable lead over current LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz, with the former picking up over 60 percent of the vote.

At the county level, incumbent Alex Villanueva trails challenger Robert Luna by over 19 percent in the race to decide the next LA County Sheriff. Voters also seem on course to approve County Measure A, which would give the LA County Board of Supervisors the power to remove the Sheriff for cause, with the measure currently picking up over 70 percent of the vote. In the LA County Board of Supervisors race to replace the seat being left vacant by Sheila Kuehl for District 3 – which includes much of the Westside –  West Hollywood Council Member Lindsey Horvath leads State Senator Bob Hertzberg by 2.38 percentage points. 

At the statewide level, Governor Gavin Newsom holds a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Brian Dahle while at the federal level both Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Ted Lieu each seem likely to hold onto their seats.

in News
Related Posts
Smokey the dog is rescued Friday night by Malibu Search & Rescue crews. Photo: Malibu Search & Rescue
News

Dog Saved After Being Stuck for a Week in a 200-Foot-Deep Malibu Canyon

November 15, 2022

Read more
November 15, 2022

Smokey the dog saved by Malibu Search & Rescue and local non-profit Dog Days Search & Rescue  By Sam Catanzaro...
News, Real Estate, Video

Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Creator of “Grand Theft Auto” Buys Unfinished $31 Million Pacific Palisades Home

November 12, 2022

Read more
November 12, 2022

13,700-square-foot estate located on Corona Del Mar By Dolores Quintana Dan Houser and his wife, voice actress Krystyna Jakubiak, have...
News, Real Estate

Is $100 Million the New $50 Million for Mansion Sales

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Wall Street Journal looks at the current state of the luxury home market By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ real estate...
News, Veterans, Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...

The 2018 Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Malibu Offers Free Removal of Hazardous Trees as Part of Wildfire Protection

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Removal made possible through grant from Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy As part of the City of Malibu’s effort to protect...

Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Maintains Lead Over Darling Following Thursday Tally

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...

Photo: Facebook (@planta).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant-Based Restaurant Coming to Brentwood

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

PLANTA underway in San Vicente space By Dolores Quintana The spaces at 11758 and 11754 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood...

Photo: moonshadowsmalibu.com.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills By Dolores Quintana The owner of the...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park Continues to Lead Darling in CD-11 Race to Replace Mike Bonin

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
News, Video

Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
News

Westside Food Bank Grapples With an Egg Emergency

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Acting Superintendent Jody Lyle welcoming and congratulating new U.S. citizens during the naturalization ceremony. Photo: NPS / Ashton Hooker.
News

Naturalization Ceremony at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Welcomes 57 New US Citizens

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

November 3 ceremony includes new U.S. citizens hailing from 18 countries Last Thursday, in a beautiful courtyard at King Gillette...

Andrew Wright. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Pali High Senior Who Went Missing Returns Home Safely

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
News, Real Estate, Video

Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR