Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover

The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. 
Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million

August 13, 2022

August 13, 2022

1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million

August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022

Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Food & Drink, Video

Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining

August 11, 2022

August 11, 2022

Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Video, Wellness

‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August

August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022

The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Video, Wellness

Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event

August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022

The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Video, Wellness

Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay

August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022

Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Video

Increase in Pet-Related Citations at Local Beaches

August 9, 2022

August 9, 2022

Citations for people bringing their pets to local beaches have increased in recent months. Learn more in this video made...
News, Video

Skechers Invitational Pickleball Championship Is Coming To The Palisades: Palisades Today – August 8th, 2022

August 8, 2022

August 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*   Palisade’s High Board Of Trustees Special Elections Now Open * Skechers Invitational Pickleball...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...

Photo: Pardee Properties
News, Real Estate

Fashion Model Sells Mandeville Canyon Home for $4.3 Million

August 6, 2022

August 6, 2022

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes sells Mandeville Canyon property  By Dolores Quintana Fashion model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel...
News, Real Estate

Board of Supervisors Considering Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement

August 5, 2022

August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Photo: MLS.
News, Real Estate

Why Hasn’t Sugar Ray Leonard’s Palisades Home Sold?

August 5, 2022

August 5, 2022

Property has been on the market for three years By Dolores Quintana Sugar Ray Leonard’s lavish home has been on...
Video, Wellness

Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series

August 5, 2022

August 5, 2022

After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...

