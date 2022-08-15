The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover.
.
Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover.
Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million
August 13, 2022 Staff Writer
1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...
Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million
Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event
The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay
Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Increase in Pet-Related Citations at Local Beaches
August 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citations for people bringing their pets to local beaches have increased in recent months. Learn more in this video made...
Skechers Invitational Pickleball Championship Is Coming To The Palisades: Palisades Today – August 8th, 2022
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisade’s High Board Of Trustees Special Elections Now Open * Skechers Invitational Pickleball...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Fashion Model Sells Mandeville Canyon Home for $4.3 Million
August 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes sells Mandeville Canyon property By Dolores Quintana Fashion model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel...
Board of Supervisors Considering Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement
August 5, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...
Why Hasn’t Sugar Ray Leonard’s Palisades Home Sold?
August 5, 2022 Staff Writer
Property has been on the market for three years By Dolores Quintana Sugar Ray Leonard’s lavish home has been on...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport's automated people mover. .Video brought to...Read more
POPULAR
Column: Iconic Legislative Leader Seeks to Represent West LA on County Board of Supervisors
Senator Bob Hertzberg plans to use his political capital to address homelessness, housing, public safety, jobs, and other quality-of-life concerns...Read more