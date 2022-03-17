Paul Revere Middle School Principal Tom Iannucci Running to Support Shelter Dogs in LA Marathon

Paul Revere Middle School Principal Tom Iannucci is running on behalf of shelter dogs in the Los Angeles Marathon this weekend.

The race, set for this upcoming Sunday, will start at Dodger Stadium and make its way to San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood before doubling back and finishing in Century City.

Iannucci will be running in support of Angel City Pit Bulls, an organization that helps at-risk populations of pets like pit bulls and kittens. Over the past four years, Iannucci and his wife Kathryn have fostered 14 dogs with Angel City Pit Bulls, including his family’s current pet Nathaniel.

“If you know me, you know that saving the lives of shelter animals is important to me. So this March I’m going to lace up my shoes and run to help shelter pets in need,” reads Iannucci’s fundraising page. “I will log tons of miles during training, my determination will be tested by sore muscles, and I might even have a few blisters and lost toenails along the way. It will not stop me. Why? Because every one of the dogs and kittens I will help save makes it all worth it.”

Visit https://donate.angelcitypits.org/fundraiser/3634035 to support Iannucci’s effort.