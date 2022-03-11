PCH Lane Closures Coming for Pacific Palisades This Month

Construction for the Malibu Branch Feeder Realignment project will begin on March 21.

The project, which has been in the works since 2017, is intended to relocate approximately 1,400 linear feet of 30-inch diameter water main to the current Pacific Coast Highway shoulder. This is to ensure the structural integrity of the water main and improve water supply reliability to all customers LA County Waterworks District 29. This main supplies water to around 20,000 people in Malibu and Topanga. 

Christensen Brothers General Engineering, Inc., based in Apple Valley, obtained the initial $1,164,502 contract from LA County to carry out this project. 

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, construction will take place on the northbound lane and shoulder of PCH between Chautauqua Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road. Through the end of June, lane closures will take place Monday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

