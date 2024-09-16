PCH Reduced to One Lane Overnight in Palisades Through Friday

Motorists are advised to expect delays

Starting Monday, Sept. 16, Pacific Coast Highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Temescal Canyon Road and Porto Marina Way overnight.

The lane closures will last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Friday, Sept. 20, as crews work to repave two sections of the highway north of Temescal Canyon Road.

The construction aims to improve the condition of the roadway, but motorists are advised to expect delays during the scheduled work hours. Both lanes will reopen each morning by 5 a.m. to minimize disruptions during peak traffic times.

In conjunction with the lane reductions, the speed limit along the affected portion of PCH will be temporarily lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph for safety in the work zone. Drivers are urged to exercise caution and adhere to the posted speed limits while traveling through the construction area.