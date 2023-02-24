Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy to Close All Locations as Walgreens Acquires Stores and Prescription Files

Pharmacies will close their doors February 25

By Dolores Quintana

Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy, which has locations in Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, will close its doors for good on February 25. Medley Health Inc. was Pharmaca’s parent company after Medly acquired Pharmaca in June 2021 but ran into financial difficulties and filed for bankruptcy in December 2022. Medley intended to sell Pharmaca’s 22 stores in the United States.

On Tuesday, February 9, Walgreens and Medly reached an agreement for Walgreens to purchase Pharmaca’s 22 store locations and Medly’s prescription files, pharmacy inventory, and intellectual property, including its trademarks and logos according to Yahoo News. This is the reason why Pharmaca’s prescriptions are being transferred to Walgreens locations.

Senior director of external relations Fraser Engerman said, in a written statement as quoted by Yahoo News, “Specific store details are still being finalized given the timing of the bankruptcy court’s ruling Tuesday, however prescription files and inventory are expected to transfer to nearby Walgreens pharmacies by mid-February. Patients do not need to take any action. We will automatically transfer their pharmacy files to a designated Walgreens location. Patients will receive notice about any changes through the mail and other means with details about continued access to their prescriptions and other services”.

Multiple sources said that Pharmaca locations have priced their inventory at 50% starting on Friday, February 10.

In addition, Pharmaca’s online store will be closed as of March 31 according to Beauty Independent.