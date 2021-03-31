Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Brentwood Country Mart

Celebrate Easter and support Baby2Baby this weekend

By Chad Winthrop

Celebrate Easter and head to the Brentwood Country Mart for (socially-distant) photos with the Easter Bunny this weekend, all while helping support children living in poverty.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are required. Please reserve a one-hour time window via the Eventbrite link below..

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR TIME SLOT

There is a $5 donation required. All proceeds will benefit Baby2Baby, an organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Each family will receive a 4×6 print to takeaway the day-of, as well as a digital copy of their photo following.

Masks are required, among other social distancing precautions.

“We will be capacity controlling the area. If our queue becomes full, we may ask you to walk about and come back to see us within an hour of your arrival time,” organizers said.

Check-in will be located on the east exterior of the property adjacent to Visvim, Farmshop and Hudson Grace.

Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Baby2Baby is a mega diaper bank and nonprofit organization providing essential items to children in need across the country. In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 150 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.brentwoodcountrymart.com/events-1.

