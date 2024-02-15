Plant-Based Deli Opens on Montana Ave

Photo: Instagram: @bandtsdeli

Many Ingredients are Sourced From the Santa Monica Farmers Market

By Zach Armstrong

A new deli, one which describes itself as “where Bay Cities meets Erewhon”, officially opened its doors at 912 Montana Ave. with a menu that presents nothing but plant-based delights. 

With many ingredients sourced from the Santa Monica farmers market, B&T’s Deli is the product of local sandwich lovers Britt and Terrence who say they grew up going to Jewish and Italian delis each weekend. An array of specialty sandwiches are offered, such as “The Pegasus” (marinated zucchini with B&T’s classic spread on a sourdough bun), “The Peter” (seasonal mushrooms, balsamic glazed onions, chimichurri), “The Brunch Club” (tater tots with garlic spread, chipotle aioli) or “The Susie Green” (whitefish celery root salad with lemon, capers and heirloom tomatoes on a Jyan Isaac bagel).

The eatery’s website states “The challenge of finding good plant-based comfort food, sub-style sandwiches in particular, led us to B&T’s Deli. Our goal is to bring plant-based options to sandwich lovers. B&T’s is not for the strictly vegan—we use ingredients that everyone knows and loves, like artichokes, instead of confusing and fake meat imitations that turn people off from incorporating plant-based items into their routine. We show the plant-based-curious that you’re not relegating yourself to a lifetime of tofu and hummus.”

For more information, go to https://www.bandtsdeli.com/.

