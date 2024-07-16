Power Outage Leaves Over 300 Without Electricity in Pacific Pali

DWP Crews Assessed the Cause of the Disruption

More than 300 people were without electricity in Pacific Palisades following a power outage Monday afternoon, according to a report from Patch.

The outage, which began shortly after 3 p.m., was centered near Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road. As of 3:45 p.m., DWP crews were on their way to assess the cause of the disruption.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power estimated that power was to be restored to the affected area by 7:30 p.m. that day, reported Patch.