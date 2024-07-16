Power Outage Leaves Over 300 Without Electricity in Pacific Pali

DWP Crews Assessed the Cause of the Disruption

More than 300 people were without electricity in Pacific Palisades following a power outage Monday afternoon, according to a report from Patch.

The outage, which began shortly after 3 p.m., was centered near Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road. As of 3:45 p.m., DWP crews were on their way to assess the cause of the disruption.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power estimated that power was to be restored to the affected area by 7:30 p.m. that day, reported Patch.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

Renowned L.A. Nursery Opens Fourth Location in Santa Monica

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

It Is a Transformation of an Abandoned Car Wash Into a Vibrant Garden Space L.A.-based nursery Rolling Greens has opened...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Judge Issues Final Ruling in Favor of Barrington Plaza Tenants Association

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Decision against Landlord Finds Intent Does Not Meet Ellis Act Standards The final ruling in the case of the Barrington...

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department
News

LAPD and Family Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing 69-Year-Old Woman

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

Beryl Angela Thomas Last Seen in Fairfax Area; May Be Disoriented The family of Beryl Angela Thomas and detectives from...
Hard, News

Residents Sue City of Los Angeles For Stalling Affordable Housing Development

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

The New Lawsuit Also Comes After Two Separate l.a. Superior Court Rulings Rejected a Coalition’s Multi-Year Effort to Halt the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Upbeat

Olympic Golf Is Coming to the Pacific Palisades

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

To Host the World’s Finest Is Fitting for the West L.A. Course By Zach Armstrong In the Summer of 2028,...
Hard, News

Child Abductor Arrested After Victim Rescued: Report

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

Officers Reportedly Located the Child and Suspect Nearly 30 Minutes After a 911 Call A 4-year-old girl who was abducted...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to 35 Years to Life for Murder of Michael Latt

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

35 Years to Life for Woman Who Killed Social Justice Advocate Jameelah Michl was sentenced to 35 years to life...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hiker Rescued in Topanga State Park

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

Paramedics were lowered from LAFD helicopters A hiker was rescued Sunday morning from a remote area of Topanga State Park,...
News

Summer at Annenberg:Swim Daily and Watch the Sunset

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

By Susan Payne A unique, inclusive community destination along the Pacific Coast Highway of Santa Monica is inviting you to...

Photo: Instagram
News

Both Drivers Have Been Identified in Fatal Malibu Crash on July 4

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

Collision on Pacific Coast Highway Leaves One Driver Dead Law enforcement officials have identified the drivers in the tragic accident...

Photo: Santa Monica City Council
News, Upbeat

This Homeless Santa Monica Resident Saved a Teenage Girl From a Vicious Attack

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

City Council’s Commendation for Wilker Was Made at Its Most Recent Meeting on July 9 By Zach Armstrong Santa Monica City...

Photo: RecW
News, Upbeat

Will Pali Rec Center’s New Playground be Ocean, Forest, or Desert Themed?

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Feedback on the Designs Will Be Shared With the Palisades Palisades Park Advisory Board By Zach Armstrong The Palisades community...
News, Video

(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m. @palisadesnews This Saprano singer is set to take the...

Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Reward Offered for Information on Abused German Shepherd Found Near Malibu Creek Canyon

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Groups Seek Justice for Argon, Dog Discovered with Zip-Tied Mouth and Neck In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are...
Hard, News

Council Approves Five-Year-Plan to Improve Big Blue Bus Services

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

The Initiative Aims to Expand Operating Hours, Improve Connectivity, and Create More Frequent Service By Zach Armstrong A five-year plan from...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR