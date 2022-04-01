PPCC Request Federal Funding for George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon

Via a straw poll vote last week the Pacific Palisades Community Council Board indicated approval for the Executive Committee to submit a letter to City officials, expressing support for improvements to a trail from the mouth of Potrero Canyon to Temescal Canyon Road and requesting that the City apply for federal funding for the trail if current funding is unavailable.

Also last week the PPCC sent a letter to City officials on March 23 requesting additional information related to Potrero Canyon.

Both letters are embedded below.

HERE ARE TWO EMBED CODES