Prince Harry and Meghan Murkle Reportedly Eyeing Malibu Property

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly exploring the acquisition of an $8 million land parcel in Malibu, as detailed by entertainment outlet TMZ.

Insiders cited by TMZ suggest that the construction of the residence itself may necessitate an additional investment of approximately $10 million, making the total expenditure for the project could potentially reach an impressive $18 million. This six-acre property reportedly boasts a grand 10,000-square-foot primary residence. Amenities already included are a pool, guard house, seating terrace and fire-pit.

While the exact timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to the property remains undisclosed, their interest in this notable land parcel in Malibu has certainly captured attention. TMZ reported that the couple have made neighbors complain over swarms of photographers and helicopters, with locals saying their presence drives them wild.