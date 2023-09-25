Private Courtyard Featured in $3.8M Palisadian Home

An Exclusive Amenity Includes Pools, a Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, and a Dog Park

This four-bedroom property at 1734 Chastain Pkwy E is on the market now for $3.8 million.

This home boasts an added feature—the Summit Club. This exclusive amenity includes pools, a fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, and even a dog park, setting the stage for a life that feels like an eternal vacation.

As you enter the home through a private courtyard, you’ll find a seamless transition and an extra layer of privacy, guiding you into a world of casual elegance and sophistication. High ceilings and strategically placed skylights invite California sunlight to dance across the formal living room, complete with a grand fireplace. It’s an inviting atmosphere perfect for festive celebrations or quiet moments of contemplation.

The kitchen, a recently renovated culinary masterpiece, awaits your exploration. With Quartz countertops, a deep ceramic farmhouse-style sink, and state-of-the-art Stainless Steel Appliances, it’s a chef’s dream come true. Imagine preparing gourmet meals while savoring breathtaking ocean views.

Just steps away from the kitchen, the family room beckons, offering a second fireplace and direct access to the expansive patio.

For more information, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1734-Chastain-Pkwy-E-Pacific-Palisades-CA-90272/20548741_zpid/.