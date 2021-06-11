Public Hearing Set for Ridgeline Protection Ordinance

A public hearing it set for later this month about regulations intended to protect the mountains in the Bel Air – Beverly Crest area.

In response to an adopted City Council Motion authored by Councilmember Paul Koretz, who represents Century City and Westwood, Los Angeles City Planning drafted the Ridgeline Protection Ordinance  establishing a new Ridgeline Protection Supplemental Use District (SUD) in the Los Angeles Municipal Code.

“The Ridgeline Protection SUD will contain development regulations to preserve and protect the natural crests of the mountains that surround and bisect the City of Los Angeles,” Koretz wrote in a recent newsletter.

According to Koretz, application of the proposed Ridgeline Protection Ordinance will occur through a separate ordinance, which will apply the rules to a pilot area in Bel Air – Beverly Crest, as well as a portion of Hollywood.

Click here to access the public hearing, which is set for June 17 starting at 1:00 p.m.

Members of the public may also submit written comments to Patrick Whalen at Patrick.Whalen@lacity.org. For questions or comments specific to the Zone Change Ordinance and pilot area application, contact Susan Wong at Susan.S.Wong@lacity.org.

