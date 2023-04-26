Qué Padre To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Will Tequila Tastings, Mexican Menu

Photo: Tonelson

The May 5 Celebration Will Include Chef Isaias Peña’s Full Modern Mexican Menu and Tastings From the Smoke Label Tequila Brand

Palisades Village-based Qué Padre is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a party for tequila lovers and foodies. The restaurant is located at 15225 Palisades Village Lane and has both indoor and outdoor seating. 

Guests will enjoy tequila tastings and quality Mexican cuisine. Que Padre will serve $20 Coronita Buckets and $5 cervezas, as well as Qué Padre cocktails, signature margaritas and tequila flights

The Smoke Label Tequila brand, which infuses Tequila with smoke from mesquite wood offering a unique and delicious twist on the classic spirit, will offer Blanco and Reposado Tequila Tastings, Coronita Buckets, Cervezas, Qué Padre Cocktails, Signature Margaritas, Tequila Flights. The brand was founded by Jennifer Erwin who began smoking premium spirits in her kitchen and experimenting with flavors. She made several journeys to Jalisco, Mexico, and created her dream spirit – an artisan crafted smoked tequila with highlights of vanilla and a smooth smoky bouquet.

“Cinco de Mayo is an important day for celebrating Mexican culture, heritage, and achievements,” Chef Peña said in a news release. “We are thrilled to offer our guests a unique and unforgettable Cinco de Mayo experience with our smokin’ celebration, featuring The Smoke Label smoked tequila tastings and our full modern Mexican menu.”

Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s full modern Mexican menu and signature dessert will also be featured. Dishes include Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Beef Birria, Mushroom, Shrimp, Fish and Al Pastor tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, along with Mexican chocolate churros.

Qué Padre will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo on Friday, May 5th, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm. For more information or to make reservations on Cinco de Mayo, call 310.461.8226 or visit www.QuePadreTacos.com. Walk-in guests are welcome.

