Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others

By Dolores Quintana

Schools on the Westside of Los Angeles and Santa Monica have reported that students have received racist text messages that have been sent to children, students, and some adults nationwide. Most seem to have been sent to Black students, but Latino students have also reported getting the texts. The texts started the day after the election and some used the person’s name and had details about their location, making them even more chilling. 

One of the text messages sent to an SMMUSD student and acquired by The Mirror Media Group from the school district said, “You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready by 7:00pm November 6,2024”

“With your bags packed, Our executive slaves will come pick you up in a black and white truck. You may not have any weapons or sharp things on you when it’s time for pick up, you are in group B.” 

We are printing the message as it was sent, without correcting any of the errors within the text. 

These disturbing messages have been sent to people, some of whom are children as young as twelve years old, in 32 states and the District of Columbia and 26 universities, according to CBS News. 

The FCC and the FBI, who is in contact with the US Department of Justice, will be investigating the sources of these appalling messages after releasing statements confirming they knew of the texts and were working on finding those responsible. Most of the statements released by school officials urge students, their parents, or others who have received the texts to report them to law enforcement directly or through the WeTip anonymous reporting website. Some have asked students to report to the school as well. 

Additionally, students in Brentwood, the San Fernando Valley, and the Inland Empire have reported being targeted. A search of the social media of most local Westside politicians, CD 5’s Katy Yaroslavksy, CD 11’s Traci Park, LA Supervisor Lindsay Horvath, US State Representative Sydney Kamlinger-Dove, Congressman Brad Sherman, California State Representative Rick Zbur, and the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, yielded no assurance that they were either aware of the texts or investigating the matter. The LAPD and LASD have also not acknowledged the harassment. 

Santa Monica College students have been targeted and Michael Tuitasi, VP, of Student Affairs posted a statement that said, “It has come to the attention of colleagues in the Counseling Dept. that some Santa Monica College students have received racist text messages targeting many Black & Brown residents and students across the U.S., including in California. As a reminder, there is no room for racism, unlawful discrimination, and harassment at SMC. We unequivocally condemn the vile, racist rhetoric in these text messages and stand ready to support any students who have been targeted. If you know of any student or colleague who has received this message, please have them contact me at Tuitasi_Michael@smc.edu.”

Tuitasi offered SMC’s counseling services to students affected by this encouraging them to take advantage of “SMC’s Center for Wellness & Wellbeing is here for them, and offers a 24/7 emotional support line: 800-691-6003. And, of course, our counselors—including in the Black Collegians Program/Umoja Community & other special programs—are here to support them as well.”

Alberto M. Carvalho, Los Angeles Unified Superintendent, said in a social media statement, “We are aware of racist and incendiary texts that are being sent to students nationwide, including to some of our students. We unequivocally condemn this hateful and threatening rhetoric. We are investigating this situation. If you receive one of these messages, students and families should contact their school for support.”

Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton, of SMMUSD, responded via email to confirm SMMUSD students had received the texts, “We have reports that some Santa Monica High School African American / Black students have received racist text messages, along with others throughout the country over the last several days… Racist comments and all hate are not acceptable in our schools, community, or society. I am personally committed to fostering a sense of belonging and building community on our campuses as one of my priorities. 

Targeting our students with racist messages is unfathomable. Whoever or whatever group started this campaign needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. If we learn that an SMMUSD student is involved at the local level, they will face disciplinary action to the full extent of the Education Code and school board policy. 

We have heard parent concerns that an SMMUSD data breach may be responsible for student cell phone numbers being stolen and used to spread hateful messages. This is not possible as we do not gather or retain any student personal cell phone numbers in our databases. Students may have apps downloaded that do collect information where it is possible that third-party software data has been breached. School-related apps that teachers use are all vetted and do not require student cell information.”

Gail Pinsker, Community & Public Relations Officer for SMMUSD, stated that students would be offered space to “discuss and work through” this during the week.

in News
