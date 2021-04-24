A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and businesses opposed to The Ramada Inn Homeless shelter project, what happens now? This video was brought to you by School of Rock.
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Catches Fire
April 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Friday night fire at Casa Nostra Ristorante By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant caught fire Friday night. According...
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
Earth Day Palisades Cereal Drive
April 23, 2021 Staff Writer
An Earth Day cereal drive is coming to Pacific Palisades this weekend and everyone who donates will get a free...
Getty Villa Reopens With “Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins”
April 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Limited number of visitors permitted with free reservations By Chad Winthrop Looking for some weekend plans? The Getty Villa museum...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Fine Wine Shop Coming to the Neighborhood
April 22, 2021 Staff Writer
Local real estate agent looking to open Brentwood Fine Wines By Toi Creel A local is looking to open a...
Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus
April 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run
April 21, 2021 Staff Writer
Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...
Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles
Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?
April 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive: Palisades Today – April, 19, 2021
April 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive * Missing Local...
Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside
A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Luxury Motel Could Replace PCH Parking Lot
April 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Hotel planned for south of Malibu Pier By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to replace a parking lot on Pacific...
Hearst Mansion Nears $90 Million Listing Price Tag by Palisades Real Estate Agent
April 16, 2021 Staff Writer
A new Beverly Hills mansion has been relisted on the market with an updated price tag by a Palisades real...
