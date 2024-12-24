Ray Kappe-Designed Rustic Canyon Home Lists For Nearly $4M

The Property Includes Three Bedrooms, Four Bathrooms, and Numerous Balconies and Decks

A striking home designed by acclaimed architect Ray Kappe has been listed for $3,995,000 in Santa Monica’s serene Rustic Canyon neighborhood.

The multi-story, 3,574-square-foot residence, constructed in 1980, embodies Kappe’s hallmark contemporary style with its innovative use of concrete, steel, and glass.

Nestled on a 0.39-acre lot, the home boasts expansive walls of windows that create a seamless connection between the interior and the surrounding natural beauty, featuring mature trees and open sky. The primary suite offers a glass-domed ceiling, a cozy fireplace, and an ensuite bathroom, providing a tranquil retreat.

The property includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and numerous balconies and decks, designed to enhance the living experience by bringing residents closer to nature. Additional features include an updated kitchen, a family room, a living room with a second fireplace, a bonus room, and two outdoor spas.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, interested buyers can contact Christie’s International Real Estate SoCal at (424) 249-7162.