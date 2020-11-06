Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season, and a gorgeous local property that just hit the market all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design Inc

in Real Estate, Video
News, Video

Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning * Historical All Female...
Video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
News, Video

Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams * LA Budget...

Hotel Solaire - 1710 7th Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Real Estate, Video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
News, Video

Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95 * 18 Arrested After Dodgers...
Food & Drink, Video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Craft Cocktails at Home

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
News, Video

Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...
News, Video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
News, Real Estate

Foreclosure Prevention and Mortgage Assistance Program Coming for LA County

October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Recently, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a proposal by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis that...
News, Real Estate

County Warns of Active Property Tax Scam

October 25, 2020

October 25, 2020

Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...

