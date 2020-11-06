Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season, and a gorgeous local property that just hit the market all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design Inc
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning * Historical All Female...
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams * LA Budget...
City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing
October 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95 * 18 Arrested After Dodgers...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?
October 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Craft Cocktails at Home
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Foreclosure Prevention and Mortgage Assistance Program Coming for LA County
October 26, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Recently, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a proposal by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis that...
County Warns of Active Property Tax Scam
October 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...
