Registration is Open for Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs

By Susan Payne

Summer programs at Harvard-Westlake are open for registration.

Participants can experience renowned programs in academics, visual arts, performing arts, film, debate and athletics, divided into six different program areas: North Faring Exploration, Coldwater Prep, Coldwater Arts, Debate LA and Wolverine Sports.

“Students in and outside of the Harvard-Westlake community look forward to the range of summer programs we offer,” said Jim Patterson, director of summer programs. “Each program gives them a choice of offerings that align with their interests and summer schedule.”

New this year is a partnership with the California Institute of the Arts for performing artists in rising grades 10, 11, and 12. During these sessions, students apply their creative process and develop their own unique performance under the guidance of two professional performers.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for kids who are interested in performing to really think about their creative process and apply their process to creating some performance piece throughout the course of the program,” Patterson said.

Open to the wider community, Harvard-Westlake summer programs include North Faring Exploration, a three-week academic and arts enrichment program for grades five through seven; Coldwater Prep, a mix of academic preparation and enrichment for the upcoming school year; Coldwater Arts, a variety of art classes for grades seven through 12, including sewing, dance, photography and film; Debate LA, for students interested in debate, both beginner and advanced; and Wolverine Sports, a summer sports program.



To learn more about Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs, visit https://www.hw.com/summerprograms.