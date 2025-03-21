Researchers Offer Free Soil Testing for Wildfire Pollutants in Los Angeles

The project aims to analyze soil and water samples from private properties, including yards, gardens, and pools

Homeowners near the sites of the Palisades and Eaton fires have an opportunity to test their soil and water for potential wildfire-related pollutants at no cost, as part of a new research initiative.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has partnered with the Community Action Project – Los Angeles (CAP.LA) and researchers from Loyola Marymount University, UCLA, and Purdue University to conduct environmental testing in affected areas. The project, funded by the R&S Kayne Foundation, aims to analyze soil and water samples from private properties, including yards, gardens, and pools, for contaminants linked to wildfire exposure.

Participants who enroll will receive their individual test results within one to two weeks after sample collection. Aggregated, de-identified data will also be mapped by neighborhood and made publicly available to track contamination trends. The research findings will contribute to scientific publications and presentations on post-wildfire environmental recovery.

Enrollment does not guarantee testing, as resources are limited, but selected homeowners will be notified in advance of sample collection dates. Researchers are working to secure additional funding to expand the project.

To qualify, homeowners must be at least 18 years old and authorize researchers to collect subsurface soil and water samples from their property. Those interested in participating can sign up through CAP.LA.

For more information, contact Brianne Gilbert, Managing Director at the Center for the Study of Los Angeles, at studyLA@lmu.edu.