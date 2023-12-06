Reservable Pickleball Program Launched in Santa Monica

The Sport’s Rising Popularity Led to Extended Wait Times at the Courts

Pickleball aficionados now have the option to reserve court time at Memorial Park, tailoring their sessions to match with players of similar skill levels.

Sessions for novice, intermediate, and advanced players are open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays during two time slots: 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Each session accommodates a range of 12 to 16 courts. Reservations are priced at $3 per person per session for Santa Monica residents and $5 for non-residents.

Santa Monica initiated its pickleball program in 2015 and, during the pandemic, collaborated with the newly established Santa Monica Pickleball Club to ensure ongoing drop-in pickleball sessions at Memorial Park.

The sport’s rising popularity led to extended wait times at the courts, often resulting in uncertain playing opportunities within the open drop-in system. The introduction of a reservable system aims to cater to the community’s desire for a flexible drop-in experience while ensuring better court accessibility. Additionally, the Santa Monica Pickleball Club remains a crucial partner, offering supplementary programming like pickleball clinics and tournaments.

John Adams Middle School’s tennis/pickleball courts continue to host free drop-in play on weekends under the joint usage agreement between the city and the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

Jenny Rogers, Director of Recreation and Arts, expressed enthusiasm for the new system’s implementation, highlighting its appeal to newcomers, intermediate players, and advanced individuals seeking matches at their proficiency level. Rogers emphasized the city’s commitment to providing diverse experiences for pickleball enthusiasts through partnerships with the pickleball club and the school district.

For further details, visit santamonica.gov/programs/pickleball