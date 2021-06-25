Residents Believe Homeless Couple Started Recent Pacific Palisades Mobile Home Park Fire

June 15 fire breaks out Bowl Mobile Home Park

By Toi Creel

A homeless couple is accused being the cause of a recent Pacific Palisades fire.

On the night of Tuesday June 15, residents of Bowl Mobile Home Park woke up to a fire burning. The fire was Located in a pit towards the center of their complex and several believed foul play was involved:

While police have not confirmed, neighbors believe it was started by a homeless couple who intentionally set the fire using chemicals from a pool shed to increase the flames.

Pacific Palisades resident Jon Brown told CBS local, ” These houses are so close together. The way that they’re built is different, so one of these houses catches on fire and we’re looking at devastation here.”

The start of the fire was located just feet away from Will Rogers State Beach. The site was proposed as a temporary homeless shelter by City Councilman Mike Bonin.

Opposition for the potential site has been expressed by several neighbors. A petition against the potential homeless shelter site was started by Jon Brown and has more than 31,000 signatures.

Currently, the city of Los Angeles is conducting a feasibility study on the proposal, but hasn’t made any move forward to make the beach an official site for those experiencing homelessness.

Based on a recent study done by the Los Angeles fire department, 54% of fires were found to be started by houseless individuals.