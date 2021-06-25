Residents Believe Homeless Couple Started Recent Pacific Palisades Mobile Home Park Fire

June 15 fire breaks out Bowl Mobile Home Park

By Toi Creel

A homeless couple is accused being the cause of a recent Pacific Palisades fire.

On the night of Tuesday June 15, residents of Bowl Mobile Home Park woke up to a fire burning. The fire was Located in a pit towards the center of their complex and several believed foul play was involved:

While police have not confirmed, neighbors believe it was started by a homeless couple who intentionally set the fire using chemicals from a pool shed to increase the flames.

Pacific Palisades resident Jon Brown told CBS local, ” These houses are so close together. The way that they’re built is different, so one of these houses catches on fire and we’re looking at devastation here.”

The start of the fire was located just feet away from Will Rogers State Beach. The site was proposed as a temporary homeless shelter by City Councilman Mike Bonin.

Opposition for the potential site has been expressed by several neighbors. A petition against the potential homeless shelter site was started by Jon Brown and has more than 31,000 signatures.

Currently, the city of Los Angeles is conducting a feasibility study on the proposal, but hasn’t made any move forward to make the beach an official site for those experiencing homelessness.

Based on a recent study done by the Los Angeles fire department, 54% of fires were found to be started by houseless individuals.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Investigation Underway After Unoccupied Boat Washes Ashore Near Malibu Pier

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

Panga boat washes ashore Monday morning By Chad Winthrop An investigation is underway after an unoccupied panga boat was found...
News, Video

Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway *...

A rendering of the restaurant that will replace Gladstones, designed by Frank Gehry and operated by Wolfgang Puck. Photos: Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. s
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Gladstones Redevelopment

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Update on Gladstones on upcoming PPCC agenda By Sam Catanzaro The upcoming Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meeting will include...
News, Politics

Recall Papers Served to Councilmember Mike Bonin

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

Bonin serve recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
News, Politics

Applications Open to Fill Pacific Palisades Community Council Seats

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Submitted by the PPCC Pacific Palisades Community Council is pleased to announce the opportunity for residents of PPCC Areas Three...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
News, Video

Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades Today – June 14, 2021

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach *...

Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Heat Wave Expected to Draw Beach Crowds as A Lifeguards Return to Summer Staffing

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

Triple digit temperatures expected for inland LA County this week  By Sam Catanzaro As summer heats up, Los Angeles County...
News, Real Estate

Public Hearing Set for Ridgeline Protection Ordinance

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

A public hearing it set for later this month about regulations intended to protect the mountains in the Bel Air...

"PPCC agrees that homeless housing and services are urgently needed in Los Angeles. However, we disagree that a sudden, new emergency or extreme crisis exists that would justify use of clearly unsuitable public recreational sites, such as State Park or State Beach parking lots reserved by law for other purposes, for housing for any length of time." Photo: beaches.lacounty.gov
Homeless, News

Pacific Palisades Community Council’s 16 Page Letter to CAO on ‘Infeasibility’ of Will Rogers Beach Homeless Housing

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

The following is a 16 page letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council to Los Angeles’ City Administrative Officer on...
Lifestyle, News

In-Person Events Are Back with Summer Swing Nights: Jazzy Vocals plus Live Big Band – Now with Tap Dance, Swing Lessons, Vendors to Benefit Museum

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Live, in-person entertainment is bringing out happy fans of all ages for Summer Swing Nights: Drive-In Edition. The concert fundraiser features the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Annenberg Beach House Set for Reopening

June 9, 2021

Read more
June 9, 2021

The Annenberg Community Beach House on Santa Monica beach is set to reopen soon. This week the City of Santa...
News, Video

Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M: Palisades Today – June 7, 2021

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M *...

A delivery robot in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Robot Delivery, Will Rogers Beach Shelter, More on PPCC Agenda

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council set for June 10 meeting By Sam Catanzaro At their meeting this week, the Pacific Palisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR