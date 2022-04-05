Resilient Palisades’ Earth Day Celebration at Will Rogers

Photo: parks.ca.gov

Saturday, April 16, 2022. 10:00am – 3:00pm

Resilient Palisades is hosting an Earth Day celebration at Will Rogers State Park with a stacked lineup of family-friendly activities. 

“Volunteers have arranged a special event that includes food trucks, music and  dancing, yoga classes, shopping for sustainable products, giveaways, and fun activities for the entire  family. It will be a day of education, celebration, and action,” Resilient Palisades said.

The Earth Day festival is taking place at Will Rogers State Historic Park’s Polo Field on the weekend before the official global Earth Day. 

“Now more than ever we need action to combat our climate crisis. A recent UN report warned that we are running out of time to stave off the most devastating consequences of global  warming,” Resilient Palisades said. “The Earth Day gathering will feature ways that people and businesses in our  community can engage in simple lifestyle changes to make a big global impact.”

The celebration will feature kids participating in climate-themed activities, people of all ages doing yoga together on the field, food from local vegan food trucks, shopping for sustainable products, DJ music & dancing, climate-minded partner organizations offering education, swag and so much more.

Visit eventbrite.com/e/310863770907 for more information.

