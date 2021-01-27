Resilient Palisades’ Zero-Emission Landscaping Meeting

Helping your gardener switch to zero-emission maintenance equipment will greatly reduce your family’s global warming footprint, eliminate the release of harmful pollutants into your backyard and community, help create a quieter community, and is a safer and cheaper alternative to gas-guzzling technologies.

Please join us for a one-hour presentation and Q&A with the nationally-acclaimed, zero-emissions professional Dan Mabe, the founder of AGZA.net. Get the scoop on the latest zero-emissions alternatives on the market, advice on how to help your gardener make the switch, free in-person gardener training in your own home, and updates on the latest rebates of up to 70% on commercial-grade equipment.

From ResilientPalisades.org. Click here to RSVP and for more info.