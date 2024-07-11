Reward Offered for Information on Abused German Shepherd Found Near Malibu Creek Canyon

Photo: In Defense of Animals

Groups Seek Justice for Argon, Dog Discovered with Zip-Tied Mouth and Neck

In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are offering a $5,100 reward for information leading to the conviction of the individual responsible for the cruel abuse and abandonment of Argon, a German shepherd found in a remote area near Malibu Creek Canyon. An additional $2,500 reward for an arrest is being offered by Hollywood Producer Marc Gurvitz of Brillstein Entertainment Partners. This heart-wrenching incident occurred on the evening of July 3, 2024.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., two compassionate hikers discovered the distressed dog. His mouth was cruelly zip-tied shut, and another zip tie constricted his neck. Despite the harrowing situation, the hikers swiftly called 911 and managed to remove the zip tie from his mouth before police and animal control arrived. They freed him from the zip tie around his neck and carried him to safety.

The dog, described as sweet and gentle, gradually warmed up to his rescuers, allowing them to pet him and even eat from their hands. He has since been transported to the Agoura Animal Care Center, where he is receiving necessary care and attention.

Argon is around 7 years old, and he is undergoing tests for suspected lymphoma. The individuals who rescued the dog are deeply committed to ensuring his well-being and are eager to find him a loving home if his prognosis allows. Their dedication extends to seeking justice for the heinous act of cruelty he endured.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of these hikers and law enforcement, but our efforts must continue,” said Fleur Dawes, Communications Director of In Defense of Animals. “Argon was left to suffer and die in a remote location. We urge anyone with information about this cruel act to come forward. We are determined to find the person responsible for this horrific abuse and hold them accountable since they are a danger to others.”

“This cruel and heartless act of abandoning an innocent German Shepherd in scorching temperatures with his mouth zip-tied over the 4th of July weekend is reprehensible. The individual responsible must be swiftly and decisively brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law. Rest assured, justice will prevail!” stated Katie Cleary, Founder of Peace 4 Animals and World Animal News.

“The circumstances in which this dog was found are horrific and an affront to human decency and our role as responsible stewards to our pets,” said Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) Director Marcia Mayeda. “DACC thanks the Good Samaritans who found this poor creature and wants to ensure the public that he is getting all the care he needs as we investigate how this crime occurred.”

In Defense of Animals is appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible for this act of cruelty. If you have any information, please call 415-879-6879.

