ROCA Pizza Grand Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting In Palisades Village

Grand Opening Is Presented By Malibu-Pacific Palisades Chamber Of Commerce

The Grand Opening ceremony for ROCA Pizza is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26th, and everyone is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and it’s a perfect opportunity for the community to gather and celebrate the new addition to the Palisades Village. The restaurant is located at 1061 N. Swarthmore Ave.

ROCA Pizza is a great addition to the neighborhood with its delicious pizza offerings. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of the grand opening celebration. Visit the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce website here for more details and RSVP information.

ROCA Pizza offers its signature square-shaped “tavern cut” and crunchy pizza by the slice, making it a perfect snack or meal option for any time of the day. ROCA Pizza’s regular hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, they will be open until 9:00 p.m. Parking is available in Palisades Village underground parking.