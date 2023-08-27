RZA Purchases Malibu Property for $9.8M

Photo: Instagram: @rza

Attributes of The Abode Encompass an Elongated Driveway Spanning Over Five Acres of Terrain

RZA, the renowned musician and member of legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan, has secured ownership of a $9.8 million property as the latest addition to his expanding real estate portfolio. 

As reported by Robb Report, the artist hailing from Brooklyn has procured an opulent mansion in Malibu, California, encompassing a substantial 11,000 square feet. This acquisition complements his existing real estate holdings in Los Angeles and New Jersey. Constructed in the year 2001 by esteemed Houston property developer Vincent Kickerillo, this extravagant residence exchanged hands most recently in 2019 for a price of $7.8 million. 

Noteworthy attributes of this sumptuous abode encompass an elongated driveway spanning over five acres of elevated terrain, soaring ceilings that imbue the space with grandeur, travertine floors that exude sophistication, and walls crafted predominantly of glass, affording panoramic vistas.

As detailed by the publication, an array of remarkable amenities further enhance this residence’s allure. Notable among them is an elevator that facilitates easy movement throughout the expansive structure. An enveloping surround-sound system envelops the space in immersive audio. The chef’s kitchen is appointed with exquisite granite countertops and premier-grade appliances, accompanied by a butler’s pantry for added convenience. Numerous sets of French doors establish a seamless connection between the interior and the outdoor environs. Walnut floors bestow warmth and elegance upon the living spaces, while a fireplace adds to the ambiance.

