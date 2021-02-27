‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from homelessness to accepting services. This video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Homeless
