The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from homelessness to accepting services. This video brought to you by School of Rock.
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
Homeless Man Arrested in Connection to Malibu Brush Fire
November 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out near encampment early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless man in...
Los Angeles Delays Voting on Homeless Encampment Ban
November 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns
August 22, 2020 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
Palisades Homeless Shelter Not to Be Used
May 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
City of Los Angeles ramping down emergency homeless shelter program By Sam Catanzaro An emergency homeless shelter slated for the...
Venice Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Homeless Individuals
April 26, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...
Volunteer for the Palisades Homeless Count
January 17, 2020 Staff Writer
By Chad Winthrop The Palisades homeless count is coming up and the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) is...
Two Local Homeless Shelters Near Completion
December 26, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Brentwood and Venice bridge housing shelters see installation of membrane structures By Sam Catanzaro Membrane structures have been installed at...
Better Data to Prevent People From Becoming Homeless?
December 24, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Nearly half of instances of homelessness predicted in study By Sam Catanzaro Researchers at UCLA recently were able to accurately...
Supreme Court Won’t Review Law That Would Ban Homeless From Sleeping in Public
December 16, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Ruling ties hands for lawmakers grappling with encampments, celebrated by homeless advocates By Sam Catanzaro The Supreme Court has declined...
Winter Storms Approaches Officials Warn Of Flooding, Open Homeless Shelters
November 27, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Flooding in burn zones possible By Sam Catanzaro As a cold storm moves into Southern California, authorities are warning of...
PPCC Supports Amicus Brief in Boise Homeless Case
September 27, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council joins Brentwood Community Council to asks Supreme Court to overturn ruling preventing cities from enforcing homeless...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...Read more
POPULAR
California Is the 2nd Least Affordable State to Size Up for a Home Office
One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home...Read more