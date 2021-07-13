Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand

Branding for Pacific Park, one of the clients of evolutionary.art, a Santa Monica-based graphic design company. Photo: evolutionary.art

Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near and far perfect their brand and images. 

evolutionary.art is a boutique graphic design and branding agency in the heart of Los Angeles and Las Vegas – both centers of art, freedom and beauty. According to founders 

Nektar Baziotis and Luc Richardson, evolutionary.art collaborates with its clients from around the globe to make the world a more beautiful place. 

“Evolutionary.art was inspired by the beauty of the cities it resides in. Los Angeles in particular is a hub for creativity and innovation. We wanted to be part of this. So, we built evolutionary.art on the 6 core principles that we believe represent this the most: Clarity, Beauty, Zeitgeist, Rhythm, Style, and Quality,” the founders said. 

Some of the company’s local clients include Santa Monica Pier’s Pacific Park, Expert Dojo, LAstyle.fashion and Jobeleno. 

Baziotis and Richardson have been collaborating over several decades to create unique designs for a wide range of clients. The two merge two diverging social backgrounds into a passion for graphic arts. They combine Baziotis’ esthetics of humble beginnings in rural Greece and a classic European education in Mathematics with Richardson’s upbringing in Silicon Valley, degree in Philosophy and exposure to new tech ideas.

Their new company evolutionary.art works with companies of all sizes from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. In addition, it also assists public institutions and non-profit organizations. According to the founders, its aim is to “transform colors, words and sounds to a beautiful symphony of freedom, innovation, inspiration and genuine creation beyond any conceptual boundaries.”

So what does this look like in practice? evolutionary.art provides the entire range of design services to clients, from logo design to entire brand bibles, web and app UX/UI design to design assets for social media, infographics and videos, as well as print media such as business cards and banners.

Branding services include a brand book based on the client’s philosophy, encompassing brand message, logo and usage alongside color palette, font, video and copywriting styles plus paper design samples and social media profile page management. 

evolutionary.art’s web design end comprises the entire UI/UX design for a digital presence including navigation, visual design, content, interaction and accessibility. All these web services are rooted in the high quality work of its parent company, ENKI. 

“evolutionary.art’s web designs are intuitive, attractive, lead to high conversion, interactive and inclusive,” the founders said, adding “ENKI is technology start-up that specializes in the development of high-quality, user-friendly, AI- powered software and online platform support. Evolutionary.art works as an extension of ENKI’s services, focusing on providing high-quality graphic design and branding for its clients” 

In addition, the company can also provide on demand custom assets including logos, fonts, icons, illustrations and UX designs, 

All these services can help a wide range of companies, but according to Baziotis and Richardson evolutionary.arts can especially help startups to establish a name for themselves by perfecting their digital branding. 

“In the ever changing digital world it is important for new companies to keep their image relevant, and we have the power to help them do so,” the duo said. 

To learn more about evolutionary.art, visit their website at https://evolutionary.art/

in Local Business Spotlight
Related Posts
Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Local Business Spotlight

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...
Local Business Spotlight

Beverly Hill’s Latest Craze is The “Busso” Experience

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Dr. Mariano Busso, one of the world’s leading experts in cosmetic fillers and facial rejuvenation, has opened up additional appointment times...

Dr. Farhad Parhami (far left) and the team at MAX BioPharma, a Santa Monica biopharmaceutical startup. Photos: Courtesy.
Local Business Spotlight, Westside Wellness

New Treatment to Combat COVID-19 Developed by Santa Monica’s MAX BioPharma

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Local startup develops news compound with antiviral activity against COVID-19 MAX BioPharma, a Santa Monica biopharmaceutical startup has developed a...
Local Business Spotlight, News

The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...

Willy California's Coliseum Athletic Tee. Photos: Courtesy.
Lifestyle, Local Business Spotlight

Willy California Wants Men to Rethink Their Closet

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Local clothing line reimagines athleisure By Toi Creel With ranges in styles for men’s clothing from suits and professional clothing...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Video Service Captures Memories With Loved Ones Before Tragedy Arises

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020

Preserving memories with Von Runtenberg Memories By Toi Creel One of the most difficult things to go through in life...
Local Business Spotlight, Video

Online childcare that works!

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Screen Sitters is the new online childcare service that is providing kids with enriching activities and giving parents a much...
Health, Local Business Spotlight, News

Westside Wellness: Need a Podiatrist?

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Dr. Steven L. Rosenberg treating foot injuries with traditional, regenerative and homeopathic medicine.  By Staff Writer If you suffer from...
Local Business Spotlight, Video, Westside Wellness

Local Business Spotlight: Body Rhythm

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

Looking for a workout that engages the entire body, tones muscles, and increases flexibility? Body Rhythm has you covered with...
Local Business Spotlight

Local Business Spotlight: Remodeling your home?

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020

Family owned Universal Tile and Marble has been offering a high quality, expansive selection of luxury and natural stone products...
Health, Local Business Spotlight

Local Business Spotlight: Need a Podiatrist?

January 16, 2020

Read more
January 16, 2020

Dr. Rosenberg has been treating all types of foot related issues for patients young and old for over 28 years,...
Local Business Spotlight, Video

Local Business Spotlight: Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

November 22, 2019

Read more
November 22, 2019

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning are the greenest cleaners in the world, their products are safe for kids and pets, reporter Juliet Lemar takes...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR