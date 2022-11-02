Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience

By Susan Payne

In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such as fine lines, wrinkles, collagen loss or stubborn fat.

Having a trusted provider can supersede those tendencies, especially when that provider offers new patient discounts, monthly specials and an experience unmatched on the Westside.

SkinTight offers injectables, laser resurfacing, skin rejuvenation and vitamin therapy among many other top-tier treatment services such as micro-needling and chemical peels. The “SkinTight” experience begins the moment you walk into the spa.

“Our commitment to educating our patients, exceptional patient care and producing ‘WOW’ results have contributed to our practice’s long-lasting success,” said Leigh Godfrey, RN; SkinTight’s founder and owner. “We hold our work to the highest of standards, practice with integrity and truly stand by our work.”

Integrating years of experience into the practice, SkinTight believes in the active pursuit of a healthy and vibrant appearance by using cutting-edge technology to regenerate, rejuvenate and repair you own natural appearance.

“Our top-of-the-line lasers are used to address a wide range of skin conditions and skin types. For those who want to feel as great as they look, we also perform vitamin injections and IV drips,” Godfrey said.

Each visit starts with an individual consultation and a holistic assessment of your skin condition and personal goals with one of SkinTight’s medical professionals. Lifestyle choices are the basis for finding a beauty treatment developed to enhance the natural you.

If a patient is requesting unnecessary changes, SkinTight medical professionals tell it how it is.

“That’s what sets us apart from the industry,” Godfrey said. “Our experts specialize in performing full facial rejuvenation with injectables while not ‘overdoing’ it and maintaining natural results,” Godfrey added. “Our providers never recommend more than their patients need.”

Godfrey began her nursing career in 1993 at Santa Monica Hospital as a telemetry nurse. While working in the emergency department, she realized the need for personal and dedicated care and moved to work with internationally known plastic surgeons doing post-surgery recovery care.

In 1999, Godfrey moved to private practice, recognizing a need to educate patients on their skin and skincare options. As a result of her conservative approach to enhance individual beauty, she has built her practice into what it is today: SkinTight Aesthetics.

“Our loyal patients have developed trust in our providers and know they will leave feeling better than when they walked in after taking our providers’ expert advice,” Godfrey said.

SkinTight is known for being client-focused through its industry education, as well. Inside of SkinTight’s state-of-the-art training room, the next generation of aesthetic providers learn from the best.

Over the last 20 years, Godfrey has mastered the artistry of facial injectables, safety, laser and skincare technology to share with her clients and new professionals in the field.

“We offer monthly informative events for clients focusing on specific treatments and continuing education training classes and seminars for new and established injectors. Our expert injectors – with decades of experience – are dedicated to passing along their skilled techniques to other professionals,” Godfrey said.

New patients receive a 10% discount on services and special change month per month that can include discounts on fillers, lasers and skincare products.

“Sometimes you have to see it to believe it,” Godfrey said.

Find the most up-to-date specials and a gallery of before and after photos at skintightaesthetics.com. SkinTight is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m and with Saturday limited hours. The office is located at 11740 San Vicente Blvd. Suite 208, Los Angeles, Calif. 90049.