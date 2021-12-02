Wardrobe Stylist Partners With Vince. To Deliver Free Holiday Styling Event for Men

Dress to impress this season with a custom look from Brandi Titkos x Vince.

By Susan Payne

Menswear wardrobe consultant Brandi Titkos is partnering with Vince. this holiday season to give men a chance to dress and impress with purpose.

Partnering with the elevated yet understated Los Angeles brand Vince., the Brandi Titkos x Vince. Holiday Wardrobe Styling Event is Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palisades Village (1026 N. Swarthmore Ave., space 3-103.)

“Come to the party in entertainment casual, and leave with a new, custom sense of style you can take home this season. With the high-end materials, lux fabric, breathable jeans or soft cashmeres, you can expect to be styled with a wardrobe that’s most relevant to your lifestyle and specific goals,” said Titkos.

Titkos’ ten-year fashion experience and formal education combined with her passion for menswear allows her to help men use style as a tool to level up in their personal and professional lives.

Shop cozy essentials, holiday-ready looks, or new winter arrivals for men while enjoying fine music, gourmet chocolate and champagne during this personalized style experience. Next Saturday, be ready for the change Titkos may bring to your closet in under 30 minutes.

“I’ve styled a wide range of professional men. I help them use style as a leverage point and I look forward to helping men at holiday event do the same,” she said. “My journey in men’s wardrobe started when I realized how much men are under-appreciated when it comes to personal style. I decided to step up and provide a unique and special styling experience.”

When you RSVP to the Brandi Titkos x Vince. Holiday Wardrobe Styling event, Titkos asks a series of questions she does for any client: What is your purpose to be styled? What would a successful style look like for you?

“You might be looking for something to wear for the holidays or need guidance on style in general. Bring a friend or colleague and enjoy this complimentary service,” she said. “Vince. has an incredible selection of luxury apparel and accessories for any kind of look.”

To book a carefully curated style consultation with Brandi, make your virtual or in-person appointment at BrandiTitkos.com.