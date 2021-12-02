Wardrobe Stylist Partners With Vince. To Deliver Free Holiday Styling Event for Men

Photos: Courtesy.

Dress to impress this season with a custom look from Brandi Titkos x Vince.

By Susan Payne

Menswear wardrobe consultant Brandi Titkos is partnering with Vince. this holiday season to give men a chance to dress and impress with purpose.

Partnering with the elevated yet understated Los Angeles brand Vince., the Brandi Titkos x Vince. Holiday Wardrobe Styling Event is Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palisades Village (1026 N. Swarthmore Ave., space 3-103.)

“Come to the party in entertainment casual, and leave with a new, custom sense of style you can take home this season. With the high-end materials, lux fabric, breathable jeans or soft cashmeres, you can expect to be styled with a wardrobe that’s most relevant to your lifestyle and specific goals,” said Titkos. 

Titkos’ ten-year fashion experience and formal education combined with her passion for menswear allows her to help men use style as a tool to level up in their personal and professional lives.

Shop cozy essentials, holiday-ready looks, or new winter arrivals for men while enjoying fine music, gourmet chocolate and champagne during this personalized style experience. Next Saturday, be ready for the change Titkos may bring to your closet in under 30 minutes. 

“I’ve styled a wide range of professional men. I help them use style as a leverage point and I look forward to helping men at holiday event do the same,” she said. “My journey in men’s wardrobe started when I realized how much men are under-appreciated when it comes to personal style. I decided to step up and provide a unique and special styling experience.”

When you RSVP to the Brandi Titkos x Vince. Holiday Wardrobe Styling event, Titkos asks a series of questions she does for any client: What is your purpose to be styled? What would a successful style look like for you? 

“You might be looking for something to wear for the holidays or need guidance on style in general. Bring a friend or colleague and enjoy this complimentary service,” she said. “Vince. has an incredible selection of luxury apparel and accessories for any kind of look.”

To book a carefully curated style consultation with Brandi, make your virtual or in-person appointment at  BrandiTitkos.com.

in Local Business Spotlight
Related Posts
Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Local Business Spotlight

Five Tips for Transitioning Into Retirement

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Retirement marks the end of a chapter in your career and the start of a new lifestyle. This unique transition...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Local Business Spotlight

The Financial Realities of IVF and Adoption

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

For those unable to conceive a child through traditional means, there are alternative options to consider, such as adoption and...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez
Local Business Spotlight

Have Questions About Disability Income Insurance? Here Are Some Answers.

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

An often overlooked but key area of your overall protection strategy is the need to protect your income stream if...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Local Business Spotlight

Calico Yacht Charter Provides Luxury Water Experience For All Ages

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

By Toi Creel Everyone goes to the beach on the Westside. It’s part of the culture. But imagine experiencing the...
Local Business Spotlight

Minority-Owned Businesses Struggling In Palisades

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

It’s a no-brainer; most minority-owned businesses are struggling in Palisades. The massive looting by protestors in mid-2020 agitating for justice...

Photo: Courtesy Everything Counts for Kids.
Local Business Spotlight, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Everything counts at Everything Counts for Kids

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Culver City camp combines all aspects of child development into programming By Susan M. Payne As Culver City went into...

Branding for Pacific Park, one of the clients of evolutionary.art, a Santa Monica-based graphic design company. Photo: evolutionary.art
Local Business Spotlight

Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Local Business Spotlight

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...
Local Business Spotlight

Beverly Hill’s Latest Craze is The “Busso” Experience

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Dr. Mariano Busso, one of the world’s leading experts in cosmetic fillers and facial rejuvenation, has opened up additional appointment times...

Dr. Farhad Parhami (far left) and the team at MAX BioPharma, a Santa Monica biopharmaceutical startup. Photos: Courtesy.
Local Business Spotlight, Westside Wellness

New Treatment to Combat COVID-19 Developed by Santa Monica’s MAX BioPharma

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Local startup develops news compound with antiviral activity against COVID-19 MAX BioPharma, a Santa Monica biopharmaceutical startup has developed a...
Local Business Spotlight, News

The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...

Willy California's Coliseum Athletic Tee. Photos: Courtesy.
Local Business Spotlight

Willy California Wants Men to Rethink Their Closet

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Local clothing line reimagines athleisure By Toi Creel With ranges in styles for men’s clothing from suits and professional clothing...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR