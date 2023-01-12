Five of the Most Commonly Overlooked Car Maintenance Services

From running errands on the Westside  to grabbing dinner with friends in Marina Del Rey, having a reliable car is essential to living the L.A. lifestyle. Most owners cover maintenance basics such as oil changes, or new tires, but can overlook common maintenance items that can hurt fuel economy, performance, and overall reliability. 

Here are the five most commonly overlooked car maintenance services, and why they should be on your to-do list the next time your vehicle needs to be serviced. 

  1. Wheel Alignment Service

Anyone who’s driven on the L.A. freeways knows that they are full of potholes, and all matter of road debris. These conditions can wreak havoc on your suspension, and cause it to fall out of alignment. Poor alignment can cause driveability issues, additional damage to suspension components, and faster wear and tear of expensive tires. 

2. Transmission Service

Much like your engine, transmissions are filled with fluid that must be serviced on a regular basis. This typically means draining the transmission fluid, flushing out debris, and replacing it with fresh fluid. Failure to service a transmission can lead to driveability issues like poor shifting, awful fuel economy, or a complete failure of the transmission. 

3. Timing Belt Replacement

Many vehicles manufactured in the past twenty years have timing belts, and a timing belt failure could be catastrophic. Designed to operate the pistons and valves on an engine, a timing belt is a wear/tear item that must be changed at regular intervals. If a timing belt fails, the pistons and valves can hit each other, which can cause catastrophic engine damage. 

4. Air Conditioning Service

If you live in Los Angeles, you know the importance of a properly running A/C system. Before summer temperatures become unbearable, have a qualified shop perform an air conditioning service. This typically includes a comprehensive inspection for leaks and a thorough lubrication of the entire system. 

5. Brake System Service

Thanks to consistent stop-and-go traffic, Los Angeles area roads are tough on brakes. To keep your brakes in peak condition, you should have your brakes serviced every 20,000 miles and inspected every six months. 

Get Your Car Serviced The Easy Way

If you’re still taking your car to a dealer for service and wasting 4 to 5 hours of your day, you’re doing things the hard way.

ServiceUp is a game changer for busy professionals and families that call the West Side home. Simply request a quote for your repair or maintenance needs and once you’re ready, you can schedule a time for ServiceUp to come pick up your vehicle and then drop it back off once the service is complete. 

ServiceUp only works with carefully vetted shops that specialize in everything from hybrids to luxury vehicles. They stand by their work with a 2-year/24k mile warranty and even offer simple financing options, built right into the app.

It’s just that easy. Visit serviceup.com to get a free estimate for your next repair or maintenance.

in Local Business Spotlight
