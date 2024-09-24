Santa Monica Brew Works Celebrates 10 Years as City’s First and Only Craft Brewery

Join the festivities starting Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29. Featuring Special Beer Releases, Commemorative Merchandise, Anniversary Specials, Giveaways, and more!

Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW), the first and only locally owned craft brewery on LA’s Westside, is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary! From Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, SMBW invites the community to join in the festivities at their award-winning Tasting Room and Beer Garden, located at 1920 Colorado Avenue.

To commemorate this milestone, SMBW will offer 10% off all draft beer purchases throughout the weekend. Restaurant partner Emmy Squared Pizza will match the 10% off discount for dine-in orders. The brewery will also feature a pair of exclusive, limited-edition anniversary beer releases: Hang 10 Hazy IPA and Magic Hour IPA. Both will be available on draft and in 4-packs (16 oz cans) to-go.

Starting Saturday 9/28, buy a pint of either anniversary IPA and ‘keep-the-glass’ as a commemorative a keepsake (while supplies last). Attendees can also purchase NEW limited-edition anniversary merchandise and ‘shop the vault’ for throwback items at clearance prices. Patrons can expect more fun activities happening on-site and possibly even a surprise or two!

Anniversary Beer Releases:
Hang 10, Hazy IPA (7.0% ABV)
Dive into a wave of righteous flavor! Hang 10 Hazy IPA is crafted with a killer blend of hyper-lush hops. Juicy swells of tropical aromas collide with a succulent surge of pineapple, passionfruit, and vibrant tangerine. It’s paradise in a pint.

Magic Hour, Santa Monica-Style IPA (7.0% ABV)
Featuring Cashmere, Citra, and Wakatu hops, this snappy IPA offers a bright burst of citrus and sweet fruit flavors, balanced by floral and herbal notes. Soft on the palate yet pleasantly assertive, this brew is a harmonious hybrid that bridges style characteristics form both West Cost and New England style IPAs.

To complement the anniversary beers, Emmy Squared Pizza—the only West Coast location of the Brooklyn born favorite—will offer a special California-inspired BBQ Chicken Pizza, perfectly pairing with SMBW’s “Beach Brewed” vibes.

“We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the incredible support of our community,” said Scott Francis, SMBW Co-Founder, President & CEO. “This anniversary isn’t just about celebrating our brewery, but also the amazing people who’ve been part of our story. We can’t wait to raise a glass with everyone who’s made these last 10 years so special.”

Since opening in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works has become a cornerstone of LA’s burgeoning craft beer scene, offering world-class hospitality and innovative brews that reflect the spirit of their coastal hometown. Over the past decade they’ve received many accolades, including being voted back-to-back “Best Local Craft Brewery” in Los Angeles Times ‘Best of the Southland’ contest, 2022 & 2023.

Mark your calendars for a weekend full of fresh beer, good vibes, and celebration. A toast to a 10-years of great memories—and many more to come! For more information and updates follow @santamonicabrewworks on Facebook and Instagram.

