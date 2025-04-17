Santa Monica Police Identify Dog Owner in Fatal Poodle Attack

Authorities released surveillance footage of the man walking the dog and asked the public for assistance

Police have identified the owner of a pit bull that fatally attacked a mini poodle near Main and Strand streets last week, Santa Monica authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Friday evening when the pit bull, which was on a leash, bit the smaller dog during an encounter with its owners, Alyssa Kluge and Christopher Dietrick. According to police, the attack happened while the pit bull’s owner was speaking to someone in a parked vehicle. Dietrick attempted to intervene and was also bitten.

The pit bull’s owner left the scene before officers arrived. Authorities later released surveillance footage of the man walking the dog and asked the public for assistance in identifying him.

Santa Monica police said the owner has since been located, and the case is being reviewed by the City Attorney’s Office. Investigators will determine whether any municipal or criminal charges apply. Possible violations include failure to control a dangerous animal, leash law violations, or leaving the scene without providing identifying information after a bite — all of which are typically misdemeanors or civil infractions under California law.

“The City Attorney will evaluate whether any municipal or criminal violations apply based on the facts presented,” the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement.

Animal Control officers have visited the address linked to the pit bull’s registration but had not yet confirmed it as the owner’s residence. Once the investigation concludes, officers will determine whether citations or other actions are warranted. The dog will also be quarantined for 10 days as required by law.