Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend

Photo: santamonicapubcrawl.com

Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend

By Dolores Quintana

The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this weekend and ready to raise money for The Westside Food Bank. Many of Santa Monica’s favorite bars and restaurants will take part in the festivities this Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. As the press release for the event says, “Dust off those Santa hats and shine those menorahs; it’s time to join dozens of the city’s best bars and restaurants to raise money for the Westside Food Bank and help those in need for the holidays.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-santa-monica-pub-crawl-tickets-410675339997 

Since 2008, the SANTA Monica Pub Crawl has raised enough for a half a million meals for the Westside Food Bank! Thank you for your continued support, as you are making a huge difference. Every $5 will feed 20 people in need! 
Enjoy free entry to Santa Monica’s best bars & restaurants 

  • Exclusive $6-$9 food & drink deals throughout the night
  • 1 free drink
  • Priority entry into the exclusive after party 
  • Prizes for best holiday costume
  • Beer Garden

You must collect your wristband at your route’s official starting location between 5-9:30 pm.”

This year, The Santa Monica Pub Crawl will have three official routes with tickets for sale for each, and for the adventurous, the VIP Route Hopper Ticket and a party pass for you and all of your Santa friends. 

MAIN STREET Route Ticket 
This wristband ensures priority access into the official bars on the Main Street route, $6-$9 food & drink specials, DJs/live music, and access into Santa’s Official After Party. You must collect your wristband at your route’s official starting location at The Victorian between 5-9:30 pm. 

PROMENADE Route Ticket 
This wristband ensures priority access into the official bars on the Promenade route with $6-$9 food & drink specials, DJs/live music, and access into Santa’s Official After Party. You must collect your wristband at your route’s official starting location at Cabo Cantina between 5-9:30 pm. 

PIER / OCEAN Route Ticket
This wristband ensures priority access into the official bars on the Pier / Ocean route with $6-$9 food & drink specials, DJs/live music, and access into Santa’s Official After Party. You must collect your wristband at your route’s official starting location at Rusty’s Surf Ranch between 5-9:30 pm. 

VIP ROUTE HOPPER Ticket 
This route-hopper ticket gives you an all-access wristband to ALL ROUTES, allowing you to check-in at any of the starting locations, 1 FREE drink, food & drink specials at all locations, AND VIP, front-of-line access into Santa’s Official After Party. Limited tickets available. 

10 PACK – ALL ROUTE & VIP After Party Wristbands
This is a PARTY PACK gets 10 elves ALL ROUTE pub crawl wristbands AND priority access into Santa’s Official After Party at Senator Jones starting at 10 pm. 

20 PACK – ALL ROUTE & VIP After Party
This is a PARTY PACK gets 20 elves ALL ROUTE pub crawl wristbands AND priority access into Santa’s Official After Party at Senator Jones starting at 10 pm.
Please Note: We have the right to refuse entry to crawlers who are overly intoxicated.
Here’s a quick primer on how The Santa Monica Pub Crawl works:

  1. Purchase tickets online and choose your route (limited wristbands can be purchased and picked up at the official starting location along each route) 
  2. Dress in your favorite holiday attire (prizes will be awarded for best holiday spirit, using hashtag #SMPCSpirit to enter)
  3. Bring your ticket to collect official wristband at your designated starting location (5-9:30 pm)
  4. Download the Official Map at check-in
  5. Eat, Drink & Be Merry and Spread Holiday Cheer!
in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Lou Karmer.
News, Upbeat Beat

Annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho! Returns This Weekend

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Event returns to Simon Meadow this Saturday The holidays mean it’s time for the annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho!...
News, Upbeat Beat

West Los Angeles Community Police Station Holding Holiday Toy Drive

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Drop off donations through December 20 at the West LA Community Police Station on Butler Avenue The West LA Community...
News, Video

Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500* Menorah Lighting Celebration This Weekend...
News, Video

George Wolfberg Park Officially Opens Over the Weekend

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
News

Los Angeles Street Vendors Sue City Over No-Vending Zones

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
News, Real Estate, Video

Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 12th, 2022

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume* Housing Prices Decline for...
News, Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...

Photo: titancontractingservices.com
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Home Linked to Ben Silverman Sells for Early $30 Million

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Spoleto Drive property sells for over $4,000 per square foot By Dolores Quintana Producer Ben Silverman has sold his Pacific...

Day Roda. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

Body Found in Malibu Identified by Family as Transgender Woman

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Day Roda was a member of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, organization says in expressing condolences By Susan Payne A...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Boy Scouts Host 75th Annual Christmas Tree Lot

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...

Kitten P-112. Photo: NPS / Jeff Sikich.
News

Biologists Discover Litter of Mountain Lions in Santa Monica Mountains

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Two new adult female mountain lions also discovered in Santa Susana Mountains Biologists have announced a new kitten litter and...

Day Roda. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

Body Found in Malibu Identified by Family as Transgender Woman

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

Day Roda was a member of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, organization says in expressing condolences By Susan Payne A...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rosti Brentwood Close to Opening?

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

Fall opening set for Tuscan kitchen By Dolores Quintana Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR