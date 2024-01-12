Santa Monica Seeks Developer for Civic Revitalization

The City Is Interested In Entities With a History of Renovating Historic Structures

By Zach Armstrong

The city of Santa Monica is searching for a person or entity up to the task of turning the Civic Auditorium back into a hotspot for entertainment, arts and culture.

Once selected, the party would renovate, reopen, program and manage the property while leasing the site. According to a post from the city, ideal candidates have a track record of renovating historic sites, programming cultural art events, financial solvency for development and are open to community input.

Bringing the Civic back to life as a vibrant center of the arts would be a return to its long and storied tradition. Built in 1958, the venue has hosted a series of live performances from cultural legends such as George Carlin, Frank Sinatra and David Bowie.

In 2022, City Council classified the auditorium as surplus land. In November, a month after SMMUSD said it wouldn’t submit a revitalization proposal so other alternatives could be considered, the California Housing and Community Development Department certified the city’s compliance. This allowed Santa Monica to flirt with proposals from any interested party.

Prospective vendors are required to register by Jan. 31. The submission portal can be accessed here: https://procurement.opengov.com/portal/santa-monica-ca/projects/74628.