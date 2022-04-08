Secret Service Pays $30K Monthly to Live Near Hunter Biden in Malibu

By Dolores Quintana

Hunter Biden’s Secret Service security detail pays over $30,000 a month to live near the President’s son in Malibu as reported by Patch.com and ABC.com.

ABC News quotes retired Secret Service agent Dan Mihalek who said, “This isn’t new. The service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially.” In addition, the Secret Service rents property near President Biden’s homes in Delaware for the same reason.

This is not the first instance of a high-priced Secret Service accommodation. Former President Donald Trump came under scrutiny for giving his children and three additional officials six extra months of Secret Service protection after they left their official jobs, costing cost taxpayers an additional $1.7 million.

Hunter Biden has been renting this property in Malibu since 2021 and pays $20,000 a month as reported by the New York Post. The home has four bedrooms and is on the Malibu coast. It also has a pool and a spectacular 180 degree ocean view. It should be noted that Hunter Biden is the subject of a federal tax probe, according to the Associated Press. This probe is looking into foreign payments that Hunter Biden has received among other financial issues.