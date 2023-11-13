See Where This Palisadian Zip Code Ranks in America’s Priciest

Photo: Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles Ranked as the Second-Priciest Metro Area in 2023

By Zach Armstrong

Locals of the Pacific Palisades typically pay multiple millions to raise families in, and enjoy, the beautiful community they call home. In fact, a new report shows how one particular zip code in the seaside neighborhood is rarely beaten by any other in the nation when it comes to home prices.  

With a median home sale price of $3.54 million, the 90272 postal code of Pacific Palisades is the 18th priciest one in the U.S., according to a new report from real estate data site PropertyShark. The latest data slides the coastal neighborhood down from last year’s list when it was ranked #15. The zip code spans throughout Topanga State Park, and goes approximately from around Will Rogers State Beach to where the Getty Villa is located.

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles ranked as the second-priciest metro area in 2023, with Orange and Los Angeles counties accounting for 29 of the 100 most expensive zip codes. 

The list calculated median sale prices based on closed home sales in 2023 until late October. Postal codes had to have at least three sales this year. Topping the list were zip codes including (in order) Atherton, Calif (94027), Sagaponack, N.Y. (11962), Miami Beach, Fla. (33109), Santa Barbara, Calif. (93108), Beverly Hills, Calif. (90210), Stinson Beach, Calif. (94970), Water Mill, N.Y. (11976), Newport Beach, Calif. (92661) and Santa Monica, Calif. (90402).

Other L.A. zip codes marking their place on the data list are #30 – Malibu (90265), #33 – Manhattan Beach (90266) and #40 – Brentwood (90049).

