Sen. Ben Allen to be Honored at ‘Stairway of the Stars’ Concert in Santa Monica

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s annual Stairway of the Stars concert will be held indoors this year due to expected rain, with performances moving to Barnum Hall at Santa Monica High School on Saturday, March 15. The event, a long-running showcase of the district’s music education programs, will also feature the presentation of the 2025 Stairway Honor Award to State Sen. Ben Allen.

Originally scheduled for the Greek Amphitheatre, the concert was moved after forecasts showed rain continuing through Friday, making it impossible to set up audio and electrical equipment or hold student rehearsals. Barnum Hall, which seats 1,200, has a smaller stage, leading organizers to schedule separate performances for the band, orchestra, and choir at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m., respectively.

The concert, now in its 74th year, features nearly 900 students from elementary, middle, and high schools across the district. This year, SMMUSD music teachers will serve as guest conductors, with high school conductors leading middle school performances and middle school conductors directing elementary students.

Allen, who will receive the honor during the 3 p.m. show, is a Santa Monica High School graduate and former SMMUSD Board of Education member. Elected to the State Senate in 2014, he now represents California’s 24th District, which includes the Westside, Hollywood, South Bay, and Santa Monica Mountains communities.

Tickets for the event are available online at www.stairwayofthestars.org or at the door and are valid for all performances. Parking will be available at the Civic Center parking structure on 4th Street at Civic Center Drive, with exit validation tickets offered at the box office.