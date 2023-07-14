Shark Tank Investor Shows off $1M Mobile Home in Pacific Palisades

Video of Corcoran’s Palisades Home Has Garnered Significant Attention

Multi-millionaire Barbara Corcoran, owner of a $15 million New York penthouse, recently disclosed her preference for residing in a nearly $1 million mobile home located within a luxurious trailer park in Pacific Palisades, Daily Mail reported.

The 74-year-old Shark Tank investor granted TikTok star Caleb Simpson, 31, an exclusive tour of her double-wide mobile home situated in Pacific Palisades. Simpson, known for his viral video series that explores unique living spaces in New York City and worldwide, captured Corcoran’s intriguing lifestyle.

Having previously featured Corcoran showcasing her Manhattan apartment almost a year ago while taking out her trash, Simpson caught up with her once again for an inside look at her mobile home abode.

The property’s exterior has a cream siding, blue shutters, and wooded steps. The interior includes floor-to-ceiling glass doors and a terrace overlooking the Pacific ocean.

The video of Corcoran’s Palisades mobile home has garnered significant attention, with viewers captivated by Corcoran’s choice to opt for a mobile home lifestyle despite her substantial wealth. For more, go to https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12293001/Shark-Tank-star-Barbara-Corcoran-shows-1-million-MOBILE-HOME.html.